Edo PDP slams Umahi for endorsing Obaseki

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday, urged the National Chairman of the party, Mr Uche Secondus, to caution Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and other PDP leaders endorsing Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for a second term.

The state party chairman, Mr Dan Orbih, in a letter dated January 25 and addressed to the national chairman, expressed worry over the recent action of Umahi which he described as an act of indiscipline and ingratitude.

He said, “This practice, you will agree with us, is condemnable and smacks of indiscipline and ingratitude.

“It defeats the spirit of camaraderie that is supposed to exist within a political party.”

He said the 2020 election represented the party’s brightest chance of winning the state back because of the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.

Orbih said it was therefore painful for the party members in the state to hear leaders, members of the board of trustees and even some governors, engaging in uncharitable endorsement of Obaseki.