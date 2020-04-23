Edo Police Officers Bullying Residents In Viral Video Currently Undergoing Sanctions

The Edo state police command says the two policemen, F/NO 41112 CPL Ozimende Aidonojie and F/NO 516384 PC Salubi Stephen in a viral video have been identified, arrested and detained.

In the viral video the two officers are seen bullying residents of a community in Edo State, forgetting their duties as police officers.

In a series of tweets via the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Police Force, it was disclosed thatthe erring officers are currently undergoing internal disciplinary sanctions at the Edo State Police Command Headquarters.

The force said:

“The Force wishes to apprise the general public that this show of shame is certainly not in our character and we will not condone such indiscipline.

“In the best tradition of transparency and accountability, the outcome of the trial will be made public. This, we believe, will also serve as deterrent to other police officers.”

