Edo Political Crisis: Kabaka drags Edo government to court over demolition, orders Obaseki to rebuild his hotel

Mr. Tony Kabaka, a close associate of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has dragged the Edo state government to court over the demolishing his hotel in Benin City.

Mr. Kabaka through his legal counsel is asking the court to order the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki to rebuild his hotel to its original status.

The Edo state government had demolished the hotel on Wednesday last week, saying that the building was sited on a property belonging to a public school.

According to Kabaka, before the building was pulled down by government agency Wednesday, he had filed a suit at the court restraining the Edo State government from demolishing the hotel.

But counsel to the Edo state government disagreed with Mr. Kabaka. He asked the court to dismiss the case, saying that the state government gave sufficient notice before the property was demolished.

He also argued that the state was not served with any order stopping the demolishing before the hotel was demolished.

The court has however said that it would hear the application on merit and adjourned the case to February 26.