Edo Politics: Dokpesi advocates for Party Structure that is all accommodating…called for unity amongst PDP members.

At the prelude to the Afemai Declaration and the Award Presentation by the Edo North Senatorial District coming up on Monday, January 13, 2020, a chieftain of the PDP in the state and in the Zone, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi has advocated for a PDP structure that is all accommodating.

In a meeting with party stakeholders before the commencement of the tour of the zone which is part of the AFEMAI Declaration programme, High Chief Dokpesi told newsmen that the APC in Edo state is in tartars and a great opportunity for the PDP in Edo state.

He informed the press that the AFEMAI Declaration is one of the programmes of the Edo North Senatorial District to rally members of the PDP in the zone.

The stakeholders of the Party in Edo North Senatorial district will this morning commence a tour to the six local governments in the zone.

The tour will provide an avenue for the leaders of the party at all levels in the zone to interact with the party members at the Grassroot.