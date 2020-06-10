Edo Polls: UI Oks Obaseki’s Certificate

As the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, prepares for the 2020 gubernatorial elections, some key members of the party led by the National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole have had reason to question the authenticity of the certificates presented by the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Following the now visible disagreement between the Governor and the party chairman the management of the University of Ibadan has confirmed that Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, holds a certificate duly issued to him by the school and graduated from the institution.

The university disclosed this in a press statement made available by its Registrar, Mrs Olubunmi O Faluyi, on Wednesday explaining that , “Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State graduated from the University of Ibadan where he studied Classics.

The statement further reads “Obaseki gained admission to the University in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division.

“Records of his Admission and Graduation are intact in the archives of the University.”

Oshiomhole during the inauguration of the APC’s screening and appeal committees for its members contesting governorship primary in Edo State in Abuja , questioned the authenticity of Obaseki’s University certificate.

But the governor, through his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, challenged Oshiomhole to go and confirm the authenticity of his certificate at the said University in turn challenging the national chairman to tell Nigerians the university he attended.

Doubting Obaseki’s UI certificate, the national chairman on Tuesday directed the screening committee to confirm it from the nation’s premier university

Oshiomhole said, “Someone should approach the UI and end this matter once and for all. If the certificate Obaseki parades is that of the UI, find out how did he pass senate screening of those days? I’m aware that in those days when this man never dreamt of becoming a governor, every student, no matter your status or your family name, must pass the screening.

“It is done every third term at the UNN (University of Nigeria Nsukka), then we ran terminal not semester programme. The final screening was in the third year, before you go in for your final year.

“How comes the UI allowed him then. Did he do a remedial? which was not unlikely. These are questions. Many came in especially in education and linguistics, did remedial for one year and if the result was good, gained direct entry and graduated three years after.’’

The fall out between the governor and his predecessor now chairman of his party began last year defying every effort by notable party members as well as other well wishers in resolving the dispute.