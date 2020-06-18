Edo Primaries Suspended On ” Exigencies Of Party Activities ” – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) postponed the Edo State Governorship Primaries due to hold on June 18 to Tuesday June 23, 2020.

In a statement released by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan. The party admitted that the decisions is predicated on ” exigencies of party activities”.

The PDP urged all aspirants and stakeholders to take note accordingly.

” Our party wishes to remind our members that all activities shall be in accordance with the Nigerian Centre For Disease Control ( NCDC) guidelines on COVID19″ the party added.