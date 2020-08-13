Edo Rice Farmers Credit Obaseki’s Government For Increase In Production

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has been commended by Warrake rice farmers in Owan East Local Government Area (LGA) of the State, for last year’s increase in rice production.

Mr Suleiman Ibrahim, Coordinator of Warrake rice farms, who disclosed this, yesterday, during the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s campaign rally in Warrake Ward 11, Owan East LGA, commended Obaseki for providing the enabling environment for agriculture to thrive.

He recalled how Obaseki cleared 500 hectares for farming which provided jobs for youths and women.

“The Governor cleared 500 hectares for Warrake rice farmers last year. Each farmer got four hectares. We conveyed the rice produced in trucks. If there is anybody that has impacted our lives, it is Obaseki. We intend to move more than 15 trailers of rice outside during the next harvest,” he said.

Continuing, he added, “We took four trucks each from these communities for processing. By the grace of God, if we have more rains, we will harvest more next year.”

On his part, Obaseki, While addressing PDP faithful and supporters at the rally, assured the people to expect more infrastructural facilities from his administration.

He promised to construct the Warrake-Agbede Road, urging the voters in the area to re-elect him by voting for the PDP in the forthcoming election.