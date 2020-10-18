Edo State Government Debunks Reports Of Website Being Hacked

Edo State Government has dismissed reports making the rounds that its official website was hacked.

There were reports that Edo website was hacked, and sensitive documents were leaked by the hackers.

But in a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the state government’s website was up and running and not hacked as alleged.

“The news that some individuals have hacked Edo State Government’s website and leaked sensitive documents is false.

“The state’s official website is not for hiding documents but to enlighten the public and keep them up to date with government activities and information. It is to provide detailed insights into the administration’s people-centric projects, reforms and policies. The details being distributed as leaked materials are already in the public domain,” he said.