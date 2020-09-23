Edo State Government Strengthens Compliance To COVID-19 Protocol In MDAs

Edo State Government has assured that adequate measures will be put in place to ensure strict compliance to safety protocol to check the spread of COVID-19 in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), following resumption of work by civil servants on grade levels 01-10 in the various MDAs.

Anthony Okungbowa Esq., state Head of Service, gave the assurance during a meeting with the permanent secretaries and heads of extra-ministerial departments to review level of compliance to the safety protocols at the Secretariat Complex, in Benin City.

According to him, the relevant protocols and regulations include frequent washing of hands with soap under running water; use of alcohol-based sanitisers; observance of social distancing and wearing of face masks.

“The COVID-19 Response Team is to issue guidelines for the resumption of all workers who have, hitherto, been working from home. These guidelines will be made available shortly,” he said.

Okungbowa charged workers to be dutiful and reciprocate government’s gestures following the recent promotion exercise carried out in the state civil and public services.