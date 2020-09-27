Edo State Government Warns PUWOV Officials Against Extortion, Maltreatment Of Traders, Drivers

Officials of the Public Works Volunteers, PUWOV, Scheme in Edo State empowered to enforce regulations on public safety and order, has been warned by the state government against extortion and maltreatment of traders and commercial vehicle drivers.

This was contained in a statement by state Coordinator, PUWOV, Mukhtar Yusuf-Osagie.

Yusuf-Osagie urged members of the public to report any officer of the scheme found extorting money or manhandling street traders or drivers to the appropriate authorities or call 07049094137 or 09025093814.

According to him, all commercial vehicle drivers are expected to operate in their different designated parks, adding that street traders have been mandated to go back to their respective market places for trading.

He urged all commercial bus drivers, car drivers, taxi or cab drivers not to pick or drop passengers in prohibited areas.

The coordinator said that all union workers have been mandated to return to their union parks for union activities, adding that no union worker should be seen in government prohibited areas.