Edo State Head Of Service Regains Freedom

By Seun Adeuyi

The Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, who was abducted last Saturday, on Monday regained his freedom.

The incident happened along Oza Road in the Orhionmwon Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, while he was on his way back to Benin.

ThePunch quoted a family member, who pleaded anonymity as stating that Okungbowa was released by his abductors on Monday.

According to the source, the HoS was set free after ransom demanded by his kidnappers was paid. He did not mention the amount paid as ransom but said that Okungbowa was hail and healthy.

The source revealed that the ransom was paid through collaboration between the family and the state government, adding, “We just want to thank God that our brother has been set free and in good health.”

However, the police orderly to Okungbowa who was shot during his abduction died on Monday evening.

It would be recalled that the driver of Okungbowa was shot dead by the gunmen before abducting him.