Edo State PDP To Hold Governor’s Inauguration In Compliance With COVID-19 Protocols

The inauguration of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki will hold in strict compliance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Protocols on Covid-19.

The State Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tony Aziegbemi said this in Benin recently.

Godwin won the Sept. 19 Governorship Election for his second term by defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who is also the runner-up in the election

Dr. Tony said that the party was constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the mood of the state and the nation occasioned by the recent #EndSARS protests.

Aziegbemi said that the ceremony would be a short and closed one which would be transmitted live and beamed on virtual platforms.

“There will also be simultaneous inauguration reception parties for party members and faithful in all local government areas headquarters hosted by the chairmen.

“Consequently, there is no need to travel from your domain to the swearing-in ceremony when you can watch it live and party with your fellow constituents,” he concluded.