Edo Teachers Reject Pension Scheme

By Onwuka Gerald

Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) on Sunday, told its members to neglect enrolling into the state government’s contributory pension scheme.

The directive was contained a statement tagged, “Forceful enrollment into contributory pension scheme”, signed in Benin City, by Assistant General Secretary of the union, Moni Modesty.

According to him, “The directive to NUT members remain effective until the union says otherwise.

Modesty continued that the decision was a sequel to the resolution of the State Wing Executive Council of the union during its last meeting held on the 29th of December, 2020.

“The directive became inevitable because the two critical issues raised by the union as per the contributory pension scheme have not received government positive responses”, Modesty added.