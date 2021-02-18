Edo Will Not Give Any Land To Herdsmen For Grazing – Obaseki

Edo State Government has said it will not give any part of its lands for cattle grazing.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., on Thursday.

The SSG said that the position of Governor Obaseki’s administration on the matter is clear and has not shifted since it insisted that it would not cede its land to herdsmen.

According to the statement, “Our attention has been drawn to misleading and false media reports claiming that the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has agreed to provide grazing land for herders in the state”.

“Our position on the matter of grazing land is clear and has not shifted, which is that there is no free land for grazing in Edo State. Grazing is an economic activity just like poultry and piggery or any other agricultural enterprise. The Edo State Government will not cede any land in the state for grazing”.

Continuing, “The governor has continually warned against the politicizing of security issues.”

The Secretary to the State Government stated that some political actors are trying to instigate the type of killings witnessed in some states in the country just because they are embittered by the heavy loss they suffered in the political space.

“Thankfully, their plans have failed because of the pre-emptive actions taken by Governor Obaseki and the security agencies”.

“We condemn, in the strongest terms, the current futile efforts by these defeated politicians in the state to cause mayhem and chaos among our people”.

Furthermore, the statement reads, “All peace-loving people of Edo State are enjoined to dedicate this Lenten period to pray for peace at this difficult time in the life of our dear country”.