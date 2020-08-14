Edo2020: 20,000 Ad-hoc Staff Would Be Deployed To Supervise Election – INEC

The Technical Advisor to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Bolade Eyinla has confirmed to help ensure smooth running of the September Gubernatorial election in Edo, the commission will deploy about 20,000 ad-hoc staff to supervise electoral proceedings in the State.

He gave this disclosure during an International Press Council (IPC), organised meeting in Edo, concerning the responsibilities that is expected of reporters during the election.

According to him, “the selection process would be through the commissions online portal that has been recently opened.

Continuing, “members from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), currently serving in the state, will contribute to most of the ad-hoc intended selected team, while the rest will be selected through the portal”.

“The reason why NYSC members contributes to most of ad-hoc members, is because they are mostly used as presiding officers.

“Security personnel expected to maintain peace and oversee an harmonious electoral practise are currently undergoing training, adding that the expected conduct and modes of behaviour expected from the trainees would be given to them, he added.