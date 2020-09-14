EDO2020: 31,000 Policemen Deployed To Edo State For Saturday’s Governorship Election

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Nigerian Police has deployed 31,000 of its members to help maintain peaceful conduct of voters during the election in the state.

The Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu made this known on Monday during stakeholders meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Benin City, Edo state.

Adamu charged the Policemen to be apolitical and remain committed to the professional conduct of the Job.

According to him the force was not unconscious of heightened tension and violence that had characterised political campaigns ahead of the election.

He assured the peoole that the police remain impartial, firm, and committed to the conduct of a free, fair, and credible election in the state.

He said, “The message here is clear. For the political actors and electorates that are law abiding, they are fully assured of optimal security as they exercise their electoral rights.

“However, for the deviants who despite all wise counsels are determined to deploy violence and other illegal means to advance their political interests they should be prepared for the consequences of their actions as they will be decisively dealt with irrespective of their status or political affiliation.

“I call on all the political parties to embrace the virtues of democracy by seeing elections as a call to service by the people and not ‘a-do or die’ affair. I as well implore parents and guardians to counsel their children and wards to resist the unprofitable urge of being recruited by any politician for thuggery and other acts of violence.

“We have emplaced an operational framework that will engender effective coordination between the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Nigeria Police and personnel of other security agencies towards guaranteeing a peaceful and credible electoral process in Edo”, Adamu added.