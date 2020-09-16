Edo2020: Abuja’s Political Consultancy Firm Forecasts Landslide Victory In Favour Of Obaseki

A Political firm based in Abuja with less than a week to the much anticipated Gubernatorial election in Edo, has projected an overwhelming landslide victory in favour of Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The firm, Eagle Badger Consulting, explained that a study of voters across Edo State’s 18 Local Government Areas affirmed that polling advantage is favouring the Peoples Democratic Party’s Godwin Obaseki, as against his rival, Pastor Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The disclosure was made known in a statement made available by the Political Communication Advisor for the firm, Mr. Mikka Erem.

He stated that it was projected that PDP’s candidature will boost of 58.1% votes bettering 25.5% for APC’s candidate, adding that 16.4% of the respondents were undecided.

Mr Erem continued that the survey for voters that would likely participate in Edo state election was conducted September 10 to 12, adding that +/-9% represents error that was likely committed and 95% success rate was well assured.

He further stated that 62 males and 48 females made up the randomly selected samples, saying also that 88% respondents participated and voted in last conducted Edo gubernatorial election.

Further survey conducted by Eagle Badger explained also that electorates to vote in Oredo Local Government Area, which is area with most voters and so happens to be the home of both candidates, will give their votes to Governor Obaseki.

Eagle Badger said only way that Ize-Iyamu can emerge victorious is for the undecided to vote for him, which will now bring him up to 41.9%. They however added that it is not likely to happen, as Obaseki will be elected as Governor of Edo state.