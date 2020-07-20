Edo2020: Again, Mass Exodus Hits APC, As Thousands Of Members In Orhionmwon LGA Declare Support For Obaseki’s Re-Election [PHOTOS]

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been dealt a major blow, as thousands of party members in Urhonigbe, Orhionmwon Local Government Area (LGA) at the weekend, switched allegiance to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Members of the APC in Urhonigbe South, ward 8, dumped the party, endorsing the re-election aspiration of the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Mrs. Nosakhare Aladeselu, Leader of the APC, and Mr. Etinosa Odiase, President of Face2Face Campaign for Obaseki, led the decamping APC members.

According to them it became necessary to follow Obaseki to the PDP owing to the fact that they want to continually be part of the governors’ achievements.

“We cannot leave Obaseki with what he has done for us as a community; just look at our rubber estate, he has revived it within his first three years in office. Commercial activities are gradually coming back to Urhonigbe; there is work for our teaming youth; no space for idleness anymore,” Mrs Aladeselu said.

Also, Odiase said he decided to lead thousands of his supporters to the PDP to support the governor because of his developmental agenda for the larger Edo people against the few individuals who continue to strive for personal benefits rather than the good of the larger majority of the people.

Earlier, the LGA party chairman, Prince Stanley Iduose, while presenting the umbrella to the decamping APC members, welcomed them to the new party, urging them not to relent in their quest for good governance.

Below are photos: