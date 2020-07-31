Edo2020: Alleged Resignation Of OSM Director, Iyoha; A Ploy To Swindle APC, Ize-Iyamu — Obaseki Support Group

Ahead of the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State, the purported resignation of Mr. Patrick Okoudoh Iyoha, as the Obaseki/ Shaibu Movement (OSM) Director General has been described as false, baseless and a ploy to fraudulently obtain money from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who is known for giving out funds to decampees to score worthless political points.

This was contained in a statement endorsed by the state coordinator of the movement, Hon. Eigbe Osezele Samuel, on Friday.

According to the statement, the OSM said it has no position of a State Director General, noting that the recent misguided action of Mr. Iyoha is not only misleading but ludicrous and provoking.

The OSM said:

“Mr. Patrick Okoudoh Iyoha must stop parading himself as a member of the movement as the movement has since dissociated itself from his dealings. The Obaseki/ Shaibu Movement (OSM) is a body of noble men and people of proven integrity. Charlatans like Patrick must understand this. We do not associate with people of his kind of infamy.

“Patrick Iyoha is not a frontline member of OSM. He joined the movement months after its inauguration as a board member. How can he purport to be the state director general of a group in which he was just a floor member? He should please show us his appointment letter as the state director general. In fact, Mr. Patrick Iyoha lacks character and capacity to run a movement of astute individuals like the Obaseki/Shaibu Movement.

“OSM, again, hereby describes the purported resignation of the suspended member as ludicrous and mischievous. OSM maintains that his attempt to smear the image of the body should be discountenanced.

“It is simply a cheap attempt by Mr. Patrick Iyoha to defraud the opposition who is quick to give out funds to decampees to score worthless political points.

“The OSM remains a formidable body under the leadership of the state leader, Hon. Lawani Damian and the state coordinator, Hon. Eigbe Osezele Samuel, who have steered the body to enviable heights, and that has dislodged the opposition from every community in the state.

“The movement is one and united. OSM keeps receiving new members on a daily basis and our members have renewed their resolve to deliver the performing Governor Godwin Obaseki and Rt. Comr. Hon. Phillip Shaibu in the forthcoming Edo gubernatorial election based on their performance and ability to manage the available resources for the benefit of Edo people.”