Edo2020: Ambrose Alli Varsity Backs Obaseki’s Re-Election Bid, Gives Reasons

Ahead of the September 19, 2020, gubernatorial election in Edo State, the Staff and Management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, have thrown their weight behind the reelection bid of the State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki.

The institution noted that his reelection will ensure that the governor completes the good work he started in the institution.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Ignatius A. Onimawo, In a statement, said the developmental impact of the Governor Obaseki-led administration in the university is undeniable.

According to him, the management of Ambrose Alli University, at its meeting held on Friday, July 17, 2020, considered the numerous insinuations and unfavourable misrepresentations by detractors with regard to the re-election bid of the governor and resolved to openly express solidarity with the governor.

Prof. Onimawo explained that “As Visitor and Proprietor of our great university, he has generated inspiration and positive energy that has set the pace for the tremendous infrastructural development the university has experienced in the last four years.

“Among other things, he has completed the impressive Administrative Building that has more or less experienced neglect by previous administrations.

“He attracted well meaning individuals to the launching of the N10 billion Endowment Fund during the 22nd Convocation ceremony. By his invitation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote made a donation of two student hostels, one for males and one for the females and work is steadily in progress.”

“We strongly believe that after his re-election, he will complete what he has started in the areas of strengthening the internet facility in the university for 24 hours browsing, right from the gate. He will continue with the energy project for 24 hours power generation in the university; the construction of roads within the university; the commencement of the agricultural partnership projects for food production in the university; funding for the construction of the Vice-chancellor’s Lodge and the completion of the perimeter fencing of the university,” the Vice-Chancellor noted.