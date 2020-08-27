Edo2020: APC Has Run Out Of Steam And Now Resorting To Absurd Allegations, Fear-Oriented Politics — Obaseki’s Media Aide

Ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has run out of steam, and has resorted to cheap blackmail and falsehoods in its bid to remain relevant in the ongoing electioneering campaigns.

Osagie said thi, yesterday in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The governor’s media aide explained that “on a daily basis, leaders of the APC consciously churn out falsehood to attract the attention of Edo people, who have already confined their gubernatorial candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to history.

“APC has clearly run out of steam in the ongoing electioneering campaigns and is desperately seeking ways to be heard daily.

“The party’s candidate and his followers have realised that their theatrics do not resonate with Edo people, hence the resort to smear campaign to dent the image of Governor Godwin Obaseki, with all manners of allegations, from the ridiculous to the absurd.”

Osagie advised electorate to be wary of what “APC leaders and members say at campaign rallies and elsewhere, as the party’s new resolve is to dwell extensively on barefaced lies and fear-oriented brand of politics, so as to take people’s attention away from such issues as the integrity and capacity of the various candidates seeking Edo people’s votes and subvert their will.”