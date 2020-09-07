Edo2020: APC Stirring Controversy To Shift Poll, Says Governor’s Aide

Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to Govermor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is stirring controversy so that the authorities will shift the September 19 governorship poll.

This was contained in a statement personally issued by Osagie in Benin City on Sunday.

According to the Governor’s Aide, “Edo State is peaceful, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is committed to enduring peace before, during and after the poll.

“APC leaders and gubernatorial candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu are agitated because they are not ready for the election. They are convinced that they do not stand any chance in the forthcoming election.

“They are behaving like some unserious and misguided university students who do not read, and when faced with examinations, they engage in anti-cult fights few weeks to the examination, so that the school authority will shift the examination.”

Osagie stressed that “Edo State is peaceful as people are going about their businesses peacefully,” urging the APC candidate and his handlers to concentrate on their campaign.