Edo2020: APC Trying To Rig September Election By Printing Fake PVCs – PDP

Following buildup to Edo State’s Gubernatorial September 19 election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has recently accused the opposing party of the All Progressives Congress (APC), printing of unauthorized Permanent Voters Card (PVCs).

The allegation was made during a press briefing by the Party’s Public Secretary in Edo state, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, who said that the act has been reported to security agencies.

According to him, “despite doing the needful by reporting the development to the police, that nothing has so far been done about it, Nigerians should therefore take note of APC’s plan to produce fake PVCs in the election.

Continuing, he said that APC is trying to constitute nuisance and disrupt electoral proceedings by suggesting to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to postpone the election.

“We will in no way leave ourself vulnerable to the party’s intentions”, he added.

In related development, APC State Publicity Secretary, Chris Azebamwem condemned the accusation by PDP’s Public Secretary by saying that attempt to produce fake PVS’s is considered a waste of resources, as INEC’s card reader will immediately renounce the fake cards.

He stressed that the accusation was mere attempt by PDP to distract public to their main agenda of rigging the September 19 election.

“People of Edo and generality of Nigerians should neglect and disregard the claim of PDP, as they simply are propaganda messages”, he added.