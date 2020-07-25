Edo2020: Arrest Ize-Iyamu, Kabaka Now- Onaiwu Cries Out 



Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum Osaro Onaiwu has cried out to security agencies in the country to arrest the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu and a certain Tony Kabaka for plotting to disrupt the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in the state.

Osaro in a statement issued on Saturday accused the duo of recruiting boys who they have briefed to go from on polling unit to another with the aim of causing confusion during the September 19 gubernatorial elections in Edo State.



He alleged that Ize-Iyamu was seen in a viral video meeting with some boys believed to be working for Kabaka.



According to him Kabaka who is the leader of the group described the boys as “Lions”, such group of people if not arrested immediately will only bring impending doom to the state during the elections.



He said, “Onaiwu said the plan by the APC governorship candidate to wreck violence across the state in the September 19, 2020 election has been exposed.



“The the instruction of Ize-Iyamu to the boys urging them to move from one polling unit to the other during elections is a clear contravention of the electoral act.

“Such plot was a move to disrupt a peaceful voting experience and capable of causing anarchy in Edo State.

“I call on security agencies to move swiftly to save Edo people from the impending bloodshed being planned by Mr. Ize-Iyamu and his legion of political thugs.

The the law enforcement agencies should note that no political actor has a monopoly of violence and if Mr. Ize-Iyamu’s excesses are not quickly checked, other political actors may be encouraged to resort to self-help to counter any threat of violence that Ize-Iyamu and his gang of thugs may be planning, he added.