Edo2020: Benin Butchers, Traders Shutdown Abattoirs, Markets In Support Of Obaseki

Butchers and traders in Edo State, on Wednesday shut down abattoirs, meat markets and shops in the state to show solidarity and rally support for the re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The traders, in spite of the rainfall in Benin City, turned out in their numbers to canvass votes to ensure victory for the governor.

Comrade Akhere Odigie, President of Association of Edo Practicing Butchers, commended the Obaseki-led government for creating the enabling environment for business growth and stability and for abolishing illegal levies in the state.

According to Odigie, “We, the butchers have agreed in totality that Obaseki is our next governor and he shall continue to occupy the seat of government till 2024 because of his developmental strides and laudable programmes for butchers.

“Today, we have shut down our abattoirs and meat shops, along with other meat sellers across the various markets in Edo State to endorse Godwin Obaseki.”

He said Since Obaseki assumed duty as Governor of the State, butchers have known peace.

“We are all here to endorse and reiterate our support for the re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Hon. Philip Shaibu.

“We have resolved that come September 19, 2020, we will vote for him en masse and stay back after voting to defend our votes. We support one man, one vote and say no to the godfather,” he said.

Reacting, Comrade Roland Osakue, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, commended the group for their peaceful disposition.

The chairman said, “I commend your efforts for coming out to visit us in spite of the rainfall. We are grateful to you.

“We have heard what you have said, please be peaceful as you go about your activities. Do not allow miscreants to infiltrate your midst. We owe it a duty as citizens to protect government property which belongs to all of us.

“Tax payers’ money must be used judiciously for the benefit of our people. It is your right to endorse any candidate of your choice because it is your fundamental human right.”