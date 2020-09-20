Edo2020: Buhari Congratulates Obaseki On Re-Election Triumph

The President of the Federation, Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the just elected Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki over his victory in the just finished election.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obaseki emerged victor with 307,955 votes against rival from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ize-Iyamu scoring 223,619 votes.

President Buhari’s disclosure was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Shehu quoted the President by saying he is still committed to having free and fair elections in the country.

While congratulating Governor Obaseki, he also asked him to remain humble and further devoted in bringing the best to Edolites.

Buhari stressed that he remains focused to ensuring that election conduct in the country goes smooth, adding that it is the foundation of every Democratic principles.

“Democracy will be meaningless unless the votes of the people counts.

He further commended INEC for ensuring that the conduct went smoothly with little violence only recorded in some pollings.