Edo2020: Buhari Slammed For Endorsing Ize-Iyamu Despite Alleged N700m Fraud

Omoyele Sowore, #RevolutionNow activist, has slammed Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari for endorsing Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State.

According to Sowore it was wrong for Buhari to endorse Ize-Iyamu, who is under investigation for alleged corruption.

It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in 2015, arraigned Ize-Iyamu before a Federal High Court in Benin, the Edo State capital, for allegedly receiving about N700m from former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke in the build-up to the 2015 general elections.

Buhari, however, endorsed Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, as the party’s flag bearer for next month’s elections in Edo State.

Mai Malla Buni, Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC, made the revelation on Friday, while briefing State House correspondents after presenting Ize-Iyamu to Buhari.

But Sowore said it was funny that Buhari could pretend not to know about Ize-Iyamu’s corruption case.

He tweeted:

“The nature of dementia! Pastor Ize-Iyamu is undergoing trial for N700m scam, Buhari pretends not to remember, hands him a flag to become next Edo governor, much like Senator Godswill Akpabio was asked to handle NDDC.”

