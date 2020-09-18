Edo2020: Buhari Warns Candidates, Parties, Security Agents Not To Misbehave

Ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has advised political parties, candidates and security agents to behave responsibly during the poll.

This was contained in a statement, on Thursday night by the president’s Senior Special Adviser On Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

It read partly, “I am passionately committed to free and fair elections, but my own commitment is not enough if other actors at ground zero refuse to abide by the rules.”

The president said he wants to see democratic standards in the country raised higher at every level.

“These cannot be achieved when politicians resort to do or die methods to gain power by any means or machination,” he said.

Buhari added that “the do-or-die mentality to politics is a threat to free and fair elections because the actors are more focused on winning than caring about a fair outcome that reflects the Will of the people.”

The Nigerian leader appealed to all political parties and their candidates to behave peacefully and respect law and order.

He advised election officials and security operatives to remain neutral, ensure free elections and avoid actions capable of compromising the integrity of the elections.