Edo2020: Buhari Will Not Support Illegality — First Lady Assures Electorate

Ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Betsy Obaseki, Wife of the Governor Godwin Obaseki, has urged eligible voters in the state to be ready to exercise their franchise and not be intimidated by those who are boasting that they will use federal might to impose an unpopular candidate on them.

The First lady, who gave the assurance in Benin City, the state capital, when leaders of tricycle drivers and motorcycle riders in the three senatorial districts of the state paid her a courtesy call at the State Government House, said “President Muhammadu Buhari will not be party to illegality as he is a law-abiding citizen, who loves the people and will not put the interest of a few lawless individuals above that of the majority.

“We must know that when we go out to cast our ballot on the day of election, we are determining our future and when we do not come out to vote to influence the decision of who rules over our lives, we are also determining our future, whether it will be good or bad.

“Nobody can impose somebody on you. Let nobody intimidate you with federal might. We have a law-abiding, peace-loving president who will not allow anarchy. He loves his country, Nigeria, more than anything and he wants progress for his country. He is not like the crazy lot who don’t care about anything else but themselves and are ready to destroy anything and everything in order to get what they want. Our president is not like that.”

Speaking earlier, the leaders of the tricycle riders’ unions, led by one Dr. Omorodion commended the Governor Obaseki-led administration for the transformation in the state.

In Dr. Omorodion’s words, “We are here to endorse the governor for a second term in office. We are very much pleased with what we are witnessing now in Edo state. We highly appreciate the governor for everything he has done for us.”