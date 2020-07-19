Edo2020: Canada Diaspora Campaign For Obaseki’s Re-Election [PHOTOS]

Edo State indigenes in Canada have thrown their weight in support of the re-election bid of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Rt. Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo.

Obaseki’s support base continues to grow on the back of his personal character, integrity and performance in office, including sectoral reforms and investment in infrastructure to attract investors and industries, leading to the refurbishing of the Government Science and Technical College (GSTC), formerly Benin Technical College, among others.

They maintained that the reelection of Obaseki/Shaibu for a second term will give the administration the opportunity to consolidate its sustainable development drive across the state.

See pictures below: