EDO2020: Congratulations on Your Appointment As PDP NCC Chairman– Atiku To Gov Wike

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar on Thursday congratulated Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on his recent appointment as Chairman of Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council.

Atiku further extended his well wishes to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, on the latter’s appointment as Vice-chairman.

In a Tweet, Atiku said:

“Congratulations, Governor Wike on your appointment as Chairman of Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“I am confident that your leadership, supported by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the Vice-Chairman, and other members of the PDP #Edo2020 Council will work assiduously for the victory of Governor Obaseki, and set Edo State on the path of even greater development”.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP had recently appointed Governor Nyesome Wike as the Chairman of the Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council.

The party in a tweet via its official Twitter account further revealed it appointed Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as the Deputy Chairman of the election campaign.

