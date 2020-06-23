Edo2020: Court Restrains PDP, INEC, Others from preventing Cleared Aspirant In Party Primary

A High Court of Justice sitting in Ekpoma has restrained the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and others from removing, excluding, preventing or purporting to exclude or prevent any of the aspirants who have been cleared by the party from participating in the governorship primary election.

Earlier a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, had refused to bar Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki from participating in the PDP primary election slated for Thursday, June 25.

Obaseki was granted a waiver by the PDP recently after he joined the opposition party from the All Progressives Congress ,APC.

The suit was instituted by one of the governorship aspirants of the PDP, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who had vowed not to step down for Mr Obaseki.

A major reason stated by Mr Ogbeide-Ihama was that Mr Obaseki recently joined the party and only those who purchased the forms during the stipulated window should be allowed to participate in the primary election.