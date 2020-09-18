Edo2020: D-Day Nears, As 2.2M Voters Register Across 192 Wards (See Details)

One day to the gubernatorial election in Edo State, the anticipation is thick amongst Nigerians to see who will dominate the polls and emerge Governor.

Registered Voters are totalled at about 2.2 million across the state, with the average age of candidates being 50 yrs.

Uncollected PVCs: 483,796

Candidates: 14( 12 males, 2 females).

Polling Units: 2,627

Wards: 192

On September 15th, the current Governor of Edo state who is the candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate had pledged their committment to allow the elections go smoothly in the state.

In the build up to the September 19 governorship election, there has been heated tension and series of violent activities in the state as the two major political parties continued to point accusing fingers at each other.

But in a Peace Accord on Tuesday organised by the Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee in Benin City, Edo state, the two major contenders in the election joined other governorship candidates from 12 other political parties to sign the peace accord, promising to ensure they and their supporters conduct themselves peacefully during the elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday advised political parties, candidates and security agents to behave responsibly during the poll.

This was contained in a statement released by the president’s Senior Special Adviser On Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

It read partly, “I am passionately committed to free and fair elections, but my own commitment is not enough if other actors at ground zero refuse to abide by the rules.”

The president said he wants to see democratic standards in the country raised higher at every level.

“These cannot be achieved when politicians resort to do or die methods to gain power by any means or machination,” he said.

Buhari added that “the do-or-die mentality to politics is a threat to free and fair elections because the actors are more focused on winning than caring about a fair outcome that reflects the Will of the people.”

He advised election officials and security operatives to remain neutral, ensure free elections and avoid actions capable of compromising the integrity of the elections.