Edo2020: Dankwanbo Backs Obaseki For Second Term

Former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwanbo, has declared his support for the embattled governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

Dankwanbo made the declaration Monday evening for the Edo state governor who has been disqualified from seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Obaseki was disqualified last week over his academic credentials said to be deceptive, but his supporters are of the opinion that the development has connections with his political battle with the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, his predecessor and former governor of the state.

The governor has since refused to appeal his disqualification which has now been upheld by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party.

Although he is yet to make known his next political move, he is speculated to be making plans of joining the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a bid to secure his second term using the platform.

He has said his next move will be made after his meeting with Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari whom he met earlier before his disqualification.

The governor has met with some PDP governors and they have all declared support for him.

“I Support my brother and friend, Governor Godwin Obaseki for second term,” Dakwanbo said in a tweet.

He added: “One good turn deserves another.”

