Edo2020: Discourage Vote Buying, Selling, Tag It As Criminal Offence – OLF To Security Agencies

One Love Foundation (OLF), with reference to past occurrences whereby politicians uses funds to obtain votes during election, called on security agencies to tag the act of buying and selling of votes as criminal offences.

This revelation was made known by OLF Founder, Chief Patrick Eholor during address of how security outfits are expected to act during September 19 Gubernatorial election in Edo.

He advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), including security agencies to criminalize attempt to buy and sell votes during Edo election.

“It would be considerable and acceptable for security units to desist from anything that will make them not to be neutral during the election. I want them to exhibit professionalism during and after conduct of the election”, he advised.

“They should look out of intending thugs, hooligans that would want to disrupt electoral peace and proceedings and prosecute them accordingly.

Moving further to the youths, he cautioned them on accepting material things from politicians that would make the not to vote for their required candidate they intended voting for.

“Do not become object for causing chaos and pandemonium in Edo, ensure to vote someone that will pit your interest at heart and make your dreams come through”.

He further stressed that the electorates are not naive nor gullible to what the candidates can offer, they must have accessed the candidates thoroughly, and will now select the one they think will represent best.