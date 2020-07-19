Edo2020: Disregard Speculations, We Collected No dime From Party’s Representative – Imasogie

The Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Owere Dickson Imasogie has disprove of ongoing speculations about collecting money from Governor Obaseki, that made him the party’s prime candidate for the election.

Chieftain Imasogie stated that the Governor’s defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP was simply God’s overall plan, and that the ongoing speculations is just coming from people jealous of the party and what they have achieved.

“You see, we the PDP party members took no dime from Obaseki that enabled him to represent the party at the coming gubernatorial election. We are also not siblings, just ordinary grassroot people. I can speak for the Governor, that he gave nothing to anyone in the party”, he said.

Imasogie stated that it is evident that God is once again at the helm of affairs for the party, adding that it was never easy when they loss power to the opposing party; “we are to blame for our loss, we made the mistake. That is all in the past though, the question however remains why should we collect money from ourselves, when God is clearly in charge of proceedings”.

He stated that they have been working behind the clock in making the Country whole again, it can really work when we collectively join efforts.

To that regard, “I myself will return to the party I call home, to serve and promote the interest of not just people of Edo State, but that of Nigerians as well”.

The Nation is currently at a trial time, nothing is certain to anyone, the people are terrified and at same time, afraid of the unknown. “We first ought to gain the confidence and be united at every front of our lives”.