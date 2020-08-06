Edo2020: “Do Not Test The Will Of Edo People, As They Are Well Aware Of Your Mischievous Acts” – PDP Warns Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu

People of Edo State has recently been lauded by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the National Campaign Council in Edo by collaborating in full to counteract effort made by Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and its party’s number one candidature Osagie Ize-Iyamu in wanting to snatch the legislature by causing disorderliness in the state.

This was made known in a press statement signed by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan.

The Party’s National campaign expressed optimism by saying that people of Edo state are well aware of the mischievous act perpetrated by Ize-Iyamu and other members of APC, that is why collectively they synergized with Governor Godwin Obaseki to support the further PDP party.

According to them, “from the way people of the state converged and resisted immediately efforts made by them, tells greatly of their willingness and desire to go against any form of rigging and ill act from them”.

PDP also said that what the people did is further a sign of things to come should in case the party’s representative Ize-Iyamu and the sacked National chairman Oshiomhole continue by hiring thugs to disrupt the September 19th election.

“Citizens of Edo state are here to declare and make a stand, without fear from harassment nor be intimidated by hired hoodlums peevishly tokened to cause uproar and disturb public orderliness.

This campaign will further issue warning to Adams Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu to respect themselves and not provoke further the people of Edo, as they are focused and determined to eschew any form of misappropriation and swindle in September election.