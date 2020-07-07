Edo2020: Edo Action Democratic Party Branch Collapses Structure; As State Executives And Members Defect To PDP

“We Believe in capacity of PDP to deliver Governor Obaseki”– Mr Oshodin Izedomwen, the State Organising Secretary of the ADP

With just a few weeks to Edo Governorship election scheduled for Sept 19, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state has continued to receive more decampees and swell its membership.

In a major victory for the Party, the entire state executive and members– bar its chairman– of the Edo State branch of the ADP(Action Democratic Party) in the state have announced their defection to PDP.

This was revealed in a press release signed by Senior Publicity Secretary, PDP Edo State, Chris Osa Nehikhare on Tuesday.

Mr Oshodin Izedomwen, the State Organising Secretary of the ADP who led the defectors said that they decided to join the PDP out of compulsion, “because they believed in the capacity of the party to deliver it’s candidate in the forth coming governorship election as well as the sterling quality of Governor Obaseki”.

Izedomwen revealed that he was a foundation member of the PDP in 1999 but left the party in not so distant a time when some persons whom he described as “strange bed fellows” came to join PDP. He however said that he and other defectors find it convenient to return home now as those persons have exited the party.

A major motivating factor that led them to pitching tent with the PDP was the antecedents, interest of the party as well as the performance of the Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki who has now joined the party, Izedomwen confessed.

According to him, “In politics interest matters as it is a driving force”.

Accirding to the release, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, PDP party chairman who received the defectors said he was excited not because of the calibre of persons coming to join PDP, but because of their enthusiasm in coming to join the party as a result of the performance of the party’s flag bearer for the Sept 19 poll.

He gave assurance that the defectors would be fully integrated into the party to contribute to the success and performance of the party as performance was the driving force of the party in all ramification.



