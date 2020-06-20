Edo2020: Edo APC Rejects Uzodinma-Led Primary Committee

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday announced their rejection of the Governor Hope Uzodinma-led committee on the conduct of the party’s primary election in the state.

The party chairman, Anslem Ojezua, revealed this in a statemen issued on Friday in Benin City, Edo’s capital.

The rejection, according to Mr. Ojezua, is due to reservations with the entire process from the beginning. He maintained that the national working committee had not obtained the approval of the National Executive Committee of the Party before proceeding.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) on Thursday constituted the election committee, which was led by Governor of Imo State Mr Hope Uzodinma, to conduct a direct primary in Edo.

Members of the committee, according to the statement, are Abdullahi Abass, Ibrahim Sabo, Ocho Obioma, Amina Muhammed, and Gbenga Elegbeleye while She Ajibola Bashiru, is said to be the secretary.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports that a primary election committee has been inaugurated by the Hilliard Eta-led faction of the National Working Committee of our party to conduct party primaries in Edo.

“This purported inauguration is reported to have been done while a controversy is raging as to the proper officer to take over from Adams Oshiomhole.

“In the light of the above, we have no option than to reject the Uzodinma-led committee,”