Edo2020: Edo Teachers Declare Support For Obaseki’s Reelection, Says His Achievements In Education Sector Massive

The Edo State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) have described the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, as responsive, people-centered and knowledge-driven, noting that his achievements and reforms in the state’s education sector are unprecedented.

NUT, in a statement jointly signed by the union’s chairman, Pius .O. Okhueleigbe and the Assistant Secretary General, Moni Mike Modesty Itua, on behalf of other teachers in the state, said Obaseki remains the teachers’ best governor and will be reelected for a second term to consolidate on his people-oriented policies, reforms and transformation of the education sector.

The teachers further reaffirmed their support for the reelection bid of Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu, on account of the administration’s uncommon and unprecedented achievements in the last three years and seven months, urging all Edo people who care about their children and the future of the state to stand by the governor.

The statement read: “For the purpose of the 2019 World Teachers Day National Award bestowed on His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki the Union wishes to emphasise that a very diligent and painstaking exercise of screening/evaluation was carried out by its constitutionally empowered Award Committee (as contained in Article 10(vii); in Abuja vis-à-vis the use of stringent benchmarks for determining who wins the Annual Award amongst all the Governors nominated.

“The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki came tops as the 2019 Best Governor in Nigeria due to his uncommon and unprecedented transformation of Basic and Technical Education in Edo State within three years of his administration; which also received and has continued to receive both national and international commendations and adoption. The Award was never a purchased one but given by a very reputable Teachers Organisation to a very responsive, foresighted, humane, people-centered and knowledge-driven Governor.”