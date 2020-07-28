Edo2020: Elders, Women, Youths In Egbiki Community Of Igueben LGA Declare Support For PDP, Promise To Vote Obaseki

Ahead of the September 19, 2020, governorship election in Edo State, elders, women and youths in Egbiki community of Igueben Local Government Area (LGA), unit 4; ward 1, on Monday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP ward Leader, Barrister Anthony Ehilebo received the defectors, who were led by Mr. John Ogbomo in Igueben LGA.

Barrister Ehilebo said the steering leadership qualities of the party’s candidate and state governor, Godwin Obaseki is impeccable.

He expressed optimism of success for the governor in the election, adding that those who usually, give the party hurdles to cross at the ward level are now with him.

“This is the entire community. The entire community has spoken and when we speak as one voice, we are together. So I’m happy that we have been able to achieve the objective of collapsing unit 4; ward 1 into one single system,” he said.

On his part, Mr. Ogbomo said they were joining the PDP so they can offer maximum support to Governor Obaseki in appreciation of the excellent work he is doing.

Similarly, the newly appointed SSA to the governor, Mr. Saturday Ehilebo said winning the war for PDP is a done deal.

He said: “The objective is very clear. Governor Obaseki is Godsent to develop Edo State. He has been leading well, so therefore we want him to complete his eight years.”