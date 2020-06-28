Edo2020: “Energise” Pastor Ize-Iyamu’s Campaign — Tinubu Tells Oshiomhole

The immediate-past National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has been urged to return to Edo State to ‘energise’ the campaign of the party’s governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, made the call in a statement, on Saturday while reacting to the dissolution of the National Working Committee by the President, Maj.Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

“In this vein, I appeal to all former members of the National Working Committee and all members of our party to sheathe their swords and look to the larger picture, the upcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo.

“I applaud Comrade Oshiomhole for his equanimity and loyalty to the party and our President and I encourage him, now, to return to Edo State to energise the campaign for the election of Pastor Ize-Iyamu,” the former governor of Lagos State said.

11. I applaud Comrade Oshiomhole for his equanimity and loyalty to the party and our President and I encourage him, now, to return to Edo State to energise the campaign for the election of Pastor Ize-Iyamu. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) June 27, 2020

Oshiomhole has been engaged in a battle with his successor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is seeking a second term in office.

Obaseki was disqualified by the APC and subsequently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he emerged as the PDP ticket.

A total of 1,952 delegates on Thursday elected Obaseki as the flag bearer of the PDP.

A total of 2,234 delegates from the 192 wards and 18 local government areas of the state were billed to participate in the election.

Though he was unopposed in the election, the party had to continue with the process to avoid future litigations.

There were initially three aspirants contesting against the governor but they all stepped down, leaving him unopposed.

The three aspirants were Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Kenneth Imasuagbon and Gideon Ikhine. Mr Imasuagbon was the last to step down at the venue of the primary election.

Announcing the result of the election, best described as a ratification, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who was the chairman of the Edo primary election committee, declared Obaseki winner of the contest, saying he polled 90 per cent of the available votes.

Reacting to his victory, Obaseki expressed his appreciation to the delegates, people of Edo State and the PDP.