EDO2020: “Enough is Enough”, PDP Warns Captain Hosa and Ize Iyamu, Fingers Kabaka

Edo Guber: PDP Campaign Condemn Attack At Oba of Benin Palace…Cautions That Those Who Sow the Wind Will Reap The Whirlwind



The Chairman, PDP National Campaign Council on Edo Governorship Election, Governor Nyesom Wike, has condemned, in the strongest terms, the attack on PDP entourage, including state governors, at the Palace of Oba of Benin on Saturday by thugs alleged to have been sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Wike, who described the attack as despicable, said the Campaign has commenced investigation into the alleged roles played by certain individuals, including a businessman identified by the Party as Tony Kabaka, in the desecrating act.

“The campaign is also looking into the roles played by one Kabaka in the attack against our entourage”, Wike said.

In a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan–

Secretary, PDP National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election– on Sunday, PDP warned APC’s candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, “to understand clearly that there is a limit to intimidation and thuggery, particularly in this election”.

PDP stressed that “it is highly irresponsible for anybody to attempt to harass, intimidate or cause harm to an assemblage of governors and leaders of the PDP, let alone at the palace of the highly revered Oba of Benin”.

The Party said an investigation into the attempt has already been launched, threatening strong action against said businessman, Tony Kabaka, if he was found to have been involved in the attack.

“Kabaka, we will not hesitate to take a strong and very decisive action. Enough is Enough!”, PDP said.

According to the statement,

“The ancient seat of the Oba of Benin is respected and revered across the globe. As a mark of honor for the Oba of Benin, the governors and leaders of our party considered it imperative to pay a visit and honor the monarch.

“It is therefore reprehensible that any true Bini son or daughter will choose such an occasion to demean the monarch and his chiefs.

“While we leave this to the decision of the Oba and his council, we want to place on record that no motley group of political vagabonds will be allowed to embarrass us in this campaign.

We counsel the said businessman, the APC gubernatorial candidate and the said Kabaka to desist from further plans to cause mayhem as those who sow a wind should be ready to reap the whirlwind”.





