Edo2020: Father In- Law Of APC Aspirant Murdered

An Edo State aspirant of the All People’s Congress, Matthew Iduoriyekenmwen reportedly suffered the loss of his 80 year old father in-law on Thursday, after being gunned down.

University Don, Professor Christopher Ogiehor, is said to have been found dead in his house located at 13, Egbor Anenne Street, off Benoni, by the Government Reservation Area in Benin City, according to a National Daily.

The Daily is quoted as saying that Oghiehor was reportedly found in a pool of his own blood, with signs of torture.

“He was found inside his bedroom dead with a broken head and his hands tied behind him, an indication that he may have been hit on his head and probably strangled.

“Men from the Forensic Department of the Nigeria Police were in the house this morning to commence an investigation. We cannot ascertain where the killing is coming from,” an unnamed family source stated.

Police Public Relations Officer for the area, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident and said officials of the Criminal Investigation Department in charge of Homicide had been dispatched to the deceased’s residence.

