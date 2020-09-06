Edo2020: Gov Obaseki Calls For Massive Turnout Of Electorate, Cautions Against Apathy

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in the state, on Saturday, charged eligible voters to come out en masse, to vote for the PDP, to enable him consolidate on his first term achievements.

Governor Obaseki who made the call while addressing PDP supporters in wards 6 and 7, Oredo Local Government Area (LGA), urged the people to ensure they come out on election day to vote for the candidate of their choice and stay to defend their votes, as low turnout of voters will give the opposition ample opportunity to rig the poll.

He said, “The major challenge is that on election day, many of us don’t come out to vote. In these wards 6 and 7, we have almost 50 thousand registered voters here, but we don’t get 15 thousand voters on election day.

“So, the opposition thinks we don’t have power; they think we don’t have political value. In the forthcoming election, I want us to change this narrative.

“The former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, thinks he is the political champion.

“He said I did not win my unit and ward, but if we come out and vote with the number of registered voters here, he won’t be able to talk to us. He thinks he has political sense, but we have shown him that he doesn’t.

“In this September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election, it’s between me and him (Oshiomhole). I want to prove to him that the people are with me and my deputy, Rt Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu.

“The way Oshiomhole is treating me in Oredo is the same way he is treating my deputy in Etsako. But one thing I know is that thuggery will not return. Community Development Associations (CDAs) won’t return again in our state. One thing I know is that the collection of Certificates of Occupancy in less than 24 hours with N 50, 000 without any harassment will remain.

“Training and prompt payment of teachers’ salaries will not be stopped by anybody. Our teachers have been trained to become digital teachers now, they now train our children with computers, but when Osagie Ize-Iyamu was Secretary to Government, teachers were not paid salaries.

“That is why our teachers resorted to selling in the market and now these people want to come back and ruin what we have succeeded in repairing.

“All these promises can only be actualised if we come out to ensure my reelection. So, call your neighbours that there is need for us to vote massively for the PDP in this election.”