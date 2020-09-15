Edo2020: Gov Obaseki Charges INEC, Police On Credible Poll

Governor Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the upcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State, yesterday, attended a meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for security agencies, candidates of political parties and other stakeholders in Benin City.

Obaseki was accompanied by his deputy and running mate, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu, among other members of the Edo PDP Campaign Council.

The governor, in his comment charged INEC and the security agencies to ensure that the poll is free, fair and credible.

“Does the INEC rules permit the use of equipment like drones with cameras to be flying in a problematic voting center so that we can have recordings in those areas?

“On the Internet, there are accusations and insinuations that some people are writing results due to their access to result sheets. As an assurance, is it possible that the 192 result sheets for ward collation, the 18 local government collation centers and the result sheet for the state be authenticated?” he queried.

In his remarks, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of INEC, reassured the electorate that their votes would count.

“As eligible voters in Edo State come out for a peaceful election on Saturday, your votes will count. Polling unit results will be uploaded for public view,” Prof. Yakubu said.

In his response, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, assured that the Edo State election would be free, fair and credible.

The police boss noted that personnel of the Nigeria Police would remain professional in the discharge of their duties.

The IGP assured that, “as part of our election and security plans, all the three senatorial districts, the 18 local government areas of the state, 192 wards and 2, 627 polling units across the state have been mapped out and adequate deployment will be made to ensure security.”