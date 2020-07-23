Edo2020: Group Accuses Okunbo Of Using NDDC To Fund APC

Ahead of Edo state gubernatorial election scheduled for September 19, 2020, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths, under the aegis of South South Youth Vanguard, has accused Idahosa Okunbo (Capt. Hosa) of using Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) money to finance the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the election.

The accusation is coming at a period when the interim management of NDDC is accused of allegedly mismanaged the commission’s funds.

They accused Okunbo on Wednesday, calling on Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the development.

The PDP Youth Vanguard, in a statement by its National Chairman, James Efe Akpofure, said that Niger Delta money cannot be used to finance APC election, while the people of the region are suffering.

The group noted that one of Okunbo’s subsidiaries company is among those being probed by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of NDDC.

However, the PDP Youth Vanguard, has, called on relevant authorities and anti graft agencies to probe into the allegation against Okunbo, adding that an individual(s) cannot continue to milk the region at the detriment of Niger Delta people.

It would be recalled that Okunbo has been having serious issues with the Edo statement government and has written Buhari to intervene.

Okunbo, in his letter to Buhari, had urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to leave him alone, adding that the Governor is tarnishing his image

“I have, for some time now, experienced an unprecedented dose of orchestrated bashings and campaign of calumny calculated to malign my person and cast aspersions on my hard-earned reputation. This spate of coordinated attacks, with their attendant mode of vicious execution, can best be described as the unconscionable actions by attack dogs and hirelings of desperate Edo State Government on the watch of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“After a deep evaluation of these seamless attacks and poisonous bitterness against my person, I have come to the conclusion that, as a good-hearted Edo son, I do not deserve the embarrassing treatment. My pedigree will never, ever allow me to deliberately concoct any wrong against my State and its Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki who, today, by the grace of God, enjoys the mandate of the good people of Edo State to preside over their affairs,” he had said.

Reacting to Okunbo’s letter to the ruler, Obaseki, in a statement personally signed by him said: “I sincerely empathise with you over these unfortunate and negative incidents but hereby state without equivocation, that I am innocent of all you have accused me of.

“Those who have worked with me can attest to the fact that I do not have the propensity to inflict evil or pains, especially of the scale you alleged, on any man or woman. I couldn’t have been shopping for businesses abroad while at the same time destroying the ones owned by Edo sons and daughters like you. My background and record bear witness to the fact that all my working career have been devoted to creating, supporting and sustaining businesses and investments.

“Even beyond my personal policies, I am under oath as Governor to guarantee the security and safety of persons and property and ensuring the greatest level of happiness to the greatest number of Edo citizens.

“In specific response to some of the allegations made in your publication, I wish to offer the following corrections:

“As Chairman of the National Executive Council Ad-Hoc Committee on Crude Oil Theft Prevention and Control, the records would indicate that the eventual report actually favoured you and your company, despite the strong complaints from the competition and some clients about the astronomical cost of the services offered by your company.

“As pertains to the Secure Anchorage Area Ltd (SAA) operations, your accusation against me in this regard is blatantly false and without foundation. The Honourable Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi is alive today to bear witness to the extensive effort I made on your behalf to resolve your problems with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

“On the complaints regarding the non-commissioning of your farm project by Mr. President, it would appear that you are not aware that the President had a mere five-hour visit to Edo State and his itinerary was entirely put together by the Presidential Protocol Team and further vetted by the Department of State Services (DSS). They came to the conclusion that the commissioning of your farm project could not be included on the President’s visit. Neither I nor the Edo State Government had anything to do with that decision.

“As your brother, I have been struggling to situate the probable source of your outlandish claims and wrong assessment of my character. Without a doubt, I am convinced that you must have been talking and consulting with the wrong people in your search for an honest assessment of my personality.

“It is disappointing that despite our close family relationship, you could allow yourself to be convinced that I would do anything to hurt you or your business interests.”

Obaseki, however, told Okunbo that it was unfortunate that he fell prey to the recruitment drive of the godfather, adding, “you have now found yourself in the position where you are actively working against the interest of your own people.”