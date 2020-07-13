Edo2020: Group To Ize-Iyamu: Show Voters Your Achievements As SSG, COS, Not Abuja’s Support

The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has been challenged to parade his achievements while he served as the Secretary to the State Government and Chief of Staff.

A civil society group based in Edo State, Concerned Citizens of Edo State, who gave the challenge noted that “Ize-Iyamu and his supporters have been flaunting what they call Abuja’s backing, which they claim, will help them win the election.”

“We are confident that President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the nation’s security agencies will rise to the occasion to protect the wishes of Edo people.

“The nation has enough challenges at the moment and the president will not allow the prevailing peace in Edo to be punctured because of the ambition of an unpopular candidate, knowing the regional and possible nationwide crises that could follow.

“Clearly, Pastor Ize-Iyamu knows that his party, the APC does not have the latitude to win elections in Edo State. Instead of withdrawing from the race to save Edo people the troubles and the needless investment by their sponsors, they are relying on what they call Abuja’s backing,” Secretary of the group, Mr. Orobosa Igbinoba, said.

Continuing he said: “Ize- Iyamu was a senior official in government when the College of Education Abudu, the only institution of higher learning in Orhionmwon, the local government he claimed he hailed from, was mismanaged beyond redemption.

“Ize-Iyamu was also a senior government official when the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp that was in Abudu, the headquarters of his local government area was relocated to Okada. Let him point to one project he attracted to Orhionmwon, his own local government area, for the eight years he was in government.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki has revamped the College of Education in Abudu and Orhionmwon people are waiting for September 19 to come out en masse and vote Obaseki for a second term in office.”