Edo2020: Groups Reaffirm Women’s Support For Obaseki’s Second Term Bid

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo Stare has been hailed by Women and gender focused non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the State under the aegis of Edo Agenda 2030 Women, for his administration’s prudent deployment of the state’s resources in engendering economic development and improving the lives of Edolites.

Co-ordinator of the coalition, Ronke Ojekere, led other members of the groups on a courtesy visit to the office of the Focal Person, Edo State Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Ifueko Alufokhai.

Ojereke applauded the governor for his developmental strides across all sectors of the state and for empowering women, especially in politics.

The women groups further reaffirmed their support for the governor’s second term aspiration on the back of his landmark achievements across the state, noting that women in the state are impressed with the governor’s performance and will vote for him en masse.

Ojekere noted: “We are in your office to meet with you and present the scorecard of Governor Obaseki on SDGs, looking at his achievements, gaps and challenges while making recommendations where necessary.”

Project Coordinator, Nigeria for Women Projects, Louisa Eikhomun-Agbonkhese, who spoke on the achievements of the governor, said: “Edo State Government has increased attention to gender equality by promoting economic empowerment and supporting enterprise growth.

Barr. Agatha Osieke, representative of Women, Youth and Children Advancement Programme, hailed the governor for his interest in women’s development, noting that in the last three years and seven months, Governor Obaseki has empowered more women in his cabinet.

Osieke said: “There are two women local government chairpersons (women), 12 Permanent Secretaries, 20 Special Assistants, 20 Senior Special Assistants, four commissioners, 400 other women appointees that cut across all strata of society.”

Similarity, Focal Person, Edo State SDGs, Ifueko Alufokhai, commended the groups for their efforts in monitoring the state government’s achievements.

She added: “Governor Obaseki has done well by engaging more women in politics; he has not failed to show gratitude for the contributions of women in the development of the state.

“Obaseki is passionate about women in the state that is why he ensured that the promise to empower more women in politics was fulfilled. This is the first time we are having more women in government and the governor says he is proud of the women in his administration for making him proud.”