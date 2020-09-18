EDO2020: IGP Will Be Held Responsible For Anything That Happens To Wike- PDP, Rivers

Few hours to the governorship elections in Edo state, Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has warned the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu that the people of Rivers State will hold him responsible if anything happens to their Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike who was appointed Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election arrived Benin City, the capital of Edo state on Friday ahead of Saturday’s election.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of PDP, Rivers State chapter, Akawor Desmond he lamented that Governor Ganduje of Kano State who occupies the same position for his party, the APC for the Edo election is not being molested the same way they are doing to Wike.

He explained that the Hotel where the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is lodging while on official assignment in Benin, Edo State has been held siege by over 300 Police men.

An action the police has failed to reciprocate to some members of the opposition party like Governor Ganduje and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State who are all in Benin, Edo State carrying out their assignment for the APC .

According to him these members of the opposition party who also arrived the state like Wike are allowed to go about their assignment without any molestation or intimidation.

He said, “And in a breach of the pledge they made, security agencies have decided to harass and intimidate Governor Wike who has not done any wrong.

“Rivers People Warn that we Shall hold the IGP responsible for anything that happens to our Governor”, he charged.